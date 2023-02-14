Apollo Endosurgery lands $929K investment from Boston Partners

Devicemaker Apollo Endosurgery was worth over $15 million at the end of the most recent quarter, following several large investments in the company at the end of the third quarter of 2022, including $929,000 from Boston Partners, according to a Feb. 14 report from MarketBeat.

Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares, as did several other investors through the second and third quarters. Silverarc Capital Management boosted its shares by 5.7 percent, bringing its stock value to $6.26 million.

Lazard Asset Management boosted its shares by 77.5 percent, bringing its stock valuation to $39,000. Walleye Capital invested $44,000 and Jump Financial invested $62,000.