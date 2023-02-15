5 gastroenterology ASCs to know

Here are five ASCs specializing in gastroenterology that were among Newsweek's "America's Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers 2023" list:

GastroIntestinal Specialists, A.M.C.-Shreveport (La.) Endoscopy Center. The Shreveport Endoscopy Center is licensed by the state of Louisiana and has gained the maximum three-year recognition by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care. Huron Gastro/Center for Digestive Care (Ypsilanti, Mich.). The Huron Gastro/Center for Digestive Care offers a variety of services and procedures, including general endoscopy, video capsule endoscopy and radiofrequency ablation. Gastro Health-Kirkland (Wash.) Care Center. The Kirkland Care Center has 10 physicians on its care team and offers 14 procedures, ranging from enteroscopy to flexible sigmoidoscopy. Gastro Surgi Center (Mountainside, N.J.). Gastro Surgi Center has eight physicians on its care team treating a variety of conditions, including swallowing disorders, celiac and Crohn's disease, and digestive cancers. Gastroenterology Associates of Southwest Florida-Barkley Surgicenter (Fort Myers). Barkley Surgicenter is accredited by The Joint Commission and offers colonoscopy, upper GI endoscopy, flexible sigmoidoscopy and hemorrhoid banding.