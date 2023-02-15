5 gastroenterology ASCs to know

Here are five ASCs specializing in gastroenterology that were among Newsweek's "America's Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers 2023" list:
- GastroIntestinal Specialists, A.M.C.-Shreveport (La.) Endoscopy Center. The Shreveport Endoscopy Center is licensed by the state of Louisiana and has gained the maximum three-year recognition by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care.
- Huron Gastro/Center for Digestive Care (Ypsilanti, Mich.). The Huron Gastro/Center for Digestive Care offers a variety of services and procedures, including general endoscopy, video capsule endoscopy and radiofrequency ablation.
- Gastro Health-Kirkland (Wash.) Care Center. The Kirkland Care Center has 10 physicians on its care team and offers 14 procedures, ranging from enteroscopy to flexible sigmoidoscopy.
- Gastro Surgi Center (Mountainside, N.J.). Gastro Surgi Center has eight physicians on its care team treating a variety of conditions, including swallowing disorders, celiac and Crohn's disease, and digestive cancers.
- Gastroenterology Associates of Southwest Florida-Barkley Surgicenter (Fort Myers). Barkley Surgicenter is accredited by The Joint Commission and offers colonoscopy, upper GI endoscopy, flexible sigmoidoscopy and hemorrhoid banding.