The best cardiology hospitals on the West Coast

For more than 30 years, U.S. News & World Report has ranked the top hospitals in America for different specialties by state and nationwide.

U.S. News' "Best Hospitals" list of 2023, published Aug. 1, analyzed more than 1,600 hospitals in categories including orthopedics, gastroenterology and cancer care.

Among the list's top 50 hospitals for cardiology, heart and vascular surgery, nine are on the West Coast. Here are the hospitals among the top 50 located in California, Oregon or Washington, listed by national rank along with their overall score out of 100.

Cedars-Sinai Medical Center (Los Angeles)

Rank: 2

Score: 96.8

Stanford (Calif.) Health Care-Stanford Hospital

Rank: 9

Score: 83.5

UCLA Medical Center (Los Angeles)

Rank: 18

Score: 73.2

UC San Diego Health-Cardiovascular Institute (La Jolla, Calif.)

Rank: 23

Score: 67.9

Scripps La Jolla (Calif.) Hospitals

Rank: 24

Score: 66.7

UC Davis Medical Center (Sacramento, Calif.)

Rank: 27

Score: 66.3

UCSF Health-UCSF Medical Center (San Francisco)

Rank: 32

Score: 64.3

Keck Medical Center of USC (Los Angeles)

Rank: 41

Score: 62.4 Virginia Mason Medical Center (Seattle)

Rank: 46

Score: 59.9