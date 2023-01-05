From holographic software to TAVR procedures: 5 cardiology updates

Here are five cardiology updates Becker's has reported on since Dec. 20:

1. Edward Hospital has proposed a 96,430-square-foot medical office building in Naperville, Ill., to house its cardiovascular center.

2. Los Angeles-based Smidt Heart Institute at Cedars-Sinai added four new specialists.

3. Lewes, Del.-based Beebe Healthcare completed its 100th transcatheter aortic valve replacement procedure.

4. A Dec. 28 study found that 28 percent of surveyed cardiologists suffer from mental health conditions.

5. A cardiologist at the University of California Davis Health in Sacramento performed the first procedure using EchoPixel's 4D holographic software.