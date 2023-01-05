From holographic software to TAVR procedures: 5 cardiology updates

Claire Wallace -  

Here are five cardiology updates Becker's has reported on since Dec. 20: 

1. Edward Hospital has proposed a 96,430-square-foot medical office building in Naperville, Ill., to house its cardiovascular center. 

2. Los Angeles-based Smidt Heart Institute at Cedars-Sinai added four new specialists. 

3. Lewes, Del.-based Beebe Healthcare completed its 100th transcatheter aortic valve replacement procedure. 

4. A Dec. 28 study found that 28 percent of surveyed cardiologists suffer from mental health conditions. 

5. A cardiologist at the University of California Davis Health in Sacramento performed the first procedure using EchoPixel's 4D holographic software. 

Copyright © 2023 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast