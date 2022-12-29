28% of cardiologists suffer from mental health conditions: study

About 28 percent of 5,931 cardiologists surveyed by the American College of Cardiology reported suffering from a mental health condition, according to a Dec. 28 study published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology.

Women more commonly reported mental health conditions than men, with 34 percent of female cardiologists reporting conditions, compared to 26 percent of male cardiologists.

However, male cardiologists reported drug and alcohol disorders more frequently; and while male and female cardiologists equally reported attempting suicide, female cardiologists reported thinking about suicide more frequently.

Almost half — 42 percent — of the surveyed cardiologists who suffer from mental health conditions also reported experiencing a hostile environment at work.





