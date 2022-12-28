Delaware clinic surpasses 100 TAVR procedures

Lewes, Del.-based Beebe Healthcare has completed its 100th transcatheter aortic valve replacement procedure, according to a Dec. 27 report from the Cape Gazette.

TAVR is a minimally invasive technique for heart valve replacements that prevents patients from needing a large incision across the chest. It is instead performed with a small groin incision, which improves recovery times and reduces blood loss.

"In many ways it has simplified the treatment of complex heart issues, which previously required major, open-heart surgery. Through the use of this technology, we are delivering higher-quality, safer, more effective care for our patients," Thomas Trobiano, DNP, executive director of cardiovascular and neuroscience services at Beebe, told the Gazette.