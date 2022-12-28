Cedars-Sinai welcomes 4 heart specialists

The Los Angeles-based Smidt Heart Institute at Cedars-Sinai has added four new heart specialists to its department of cardiology, including interventional cardiologist Aakriti Gupta, MD; electrophysiologists Eric Braunstein, MD, and Archana Ramireddy, MD; and adult congenital cardiologist Prashanth Venkatesh, MD.

Dr. Gupta joins Cedars-Sinai from Columbia University Irving Medical Center in New York City. She is passionate about data collection in healthcare and improved machine learning.

Dr. Braunstein completed a fellowship in cardiac electrophysiology at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital/Weill Cornell Medicine in New York City. He is interested in procedural techniques.

Dr. Ramireddy previously worked at Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente. She focuses on sudden death during nighttime hours.

Dr. Venkatesh joins Cedars-Sinai from the University of California Los Angeles, where he underwent specialized training for adult congenital heart disease.

"With the addition of these specialists, we're further augmenting the diverse and distinguished expertise within the Smidt Heart Institute to provide the highest level of treatment and care to our patients," Christine Albert, MD, chair of the department of cardiology, said in a Dec. 27 press release.