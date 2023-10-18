7 cardiology updates

Here are seven cardiology updates Becker's has reported on since Oct. 9:

1. Cooperstown, N.Y.-based Bassett Medical Center's interventional cardiology team completed its 100th Watchman heart procedure.

2. HeartX and MedAxiom partnered with 11 cardiology practices around the country to select five startup healthcare companies as part of a 2023 accelerator program.

3. Louisville, Ky.-based Norton Healthcare is moving its heart and vascular care services to one location on its Audubon, Ky., campus.

4. Poplar Bluffs (Mo.) Regional Medical Center added Michael Lim, MD, to its medical staff.

5. The American Heart Association identified a significant association between cardiovascular disease, kidney disease, Type 2 diabetes and obesity, defining a new condition: cardiovascular-kidney-metabolic syndrome.

6. Cardiac Imaging Inc. and its founder and CEO, Sam Kancherlapalli, agreed to pay more than $85 million to resolve allegations that they paid referring cardiologist excessive fees to supervise PET scans.

7. Kansas City, Mo.-based Saint Luke's Mid America Heart Institute performed its 1,000th heart transplant, becoming the 23rd facility in the country to reach the milestone.