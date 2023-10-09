Saint Luke's performs 1,000th heart transplant

Kansas City, Mo.-based Saint Luke's Mid America Heart Institute has performed its 1,000th heart transplant, becoming the 23rd facility in the country to reach the milestone.

The institute has been providing heart transplants in the region for nearly 40 years and consistently ranks top in the nation for cardiovascular care, according to an Oct. 9 press release.

Patients at the facility have shorter than average wait times for transplants, with a median time of one month compared to four months nationwide.