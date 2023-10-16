5 cardiology startups chosen for market accelerator

HeartX and MedAxiom partnered with 11 cardiology practices around the country to select five startup healthcare companies as part of a 2023 accelerator program.

HeartX's accelerator program facilitates guaranteed hospital pilot projects and clinical trials for accomplished, early-stage companies bringing new cardiovascular innovations, according to an Oct. 16 news release.

Here are the five cardiovascular inventions chosen for the 2023 program:

Flosonics Medical (Canada): Flosonics produces a wireless wearable ultrasound device that assesses carotid arterial pulse within seconds. The data is designed to help physicians determine when a patient is no longer fluid-responsive.

Happitech (The Netherlands): Happitech offers a solution to identify patients at risk for atrial fibrillation. It allows individuals to place a finger on a smartphone's camera for 90 seconds to screen for the condition.

MindMics (Massachusetts): MindMics offers heart monitoring technology through low-frequency acoustical vibrations detected in the ear canal with technology embedded in earbuds and hearing aids.

Nanowear (New York): Nanowear is an AI-based remote diagnostics tool utilizing cloth-based nanotechnology that allows nanosensors to capture more than 85 medical-grade biomarkers directly from the skin.

SmartCardia (Switzerland): SmartCardia produces a patch that remotely monitors patients, allowing mobile cardiac telemetry, RPM, Holter, extended Holter and event monitoring.

Each company will receive $150,000 investment and access to clinicians and administrators while executing their pilot projects and clinical studies in the HeartX program.