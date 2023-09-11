6 cardiologists in the headlines

Here are six cardiologists in the news whom Becker's has reported on since Aug. 22:

1. North Conway, N.H.-based Memorial Hospital, part of MaineHealth, added cardiologist Robert Bender, DO.

2. Jared Davis, MD, an interventional cardiologist, joined Cardiovascular Consultants of South Georgia at the Thomasville, Ga., practice.

3. Interventional cardiologist Joseph Elliott, MD, joined the Minot, N.D.-based Trinity Health cardiology team.

4. Keith McLean, MD, joined Norton King's Daughters' Health in Madison, Ind.

5. Albert Waldo, MD, a longtime professor of medicine at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland and cardiologist at the University Hospitals Harrington Heart and Vascular Institute, died Aug. 17 after a brief illness at 85 years old.

6. Dana Weisshaar, MD, an advanced heart failure and transplant cardiologist, retired after serving as chief/medical director of Kaiser Permanente Santa Clara (Calif.) Heart Transplant Service for more than two decades.