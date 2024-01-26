6 cardiologists in the headlines

Here are six cardiologists Becker's has reported on since Jan. 12:

1. Interventional cardiologist Charles Mayes Jr., MD, is set to join Southeast Health Medical Group's cardiology team.

2. Eman Rashed, MD, PhD, joined the advanced heart failure treatment and transplant team at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center in New Jersey.

3. Oskaloosa, Iowa-based Mahaska Health added John Pargulski, DO, to its team of cardiologists.

4. Lisa Weiss Forbess, MD, joined the Baptist Health Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute.

5. Satya Shreenivas, MD, has been appointed chief medical officer of Cardiac Dimensions, a medical equipment manufacturing company focusing on minimally invasive treatment options for patients who have heart failure with functional mitral regurgitation.

6. Dimitrios Bliagos, MD, has been appointed director of interventional cardiology at NYU Langone Hospital Long Island in Mineola, N.Y.