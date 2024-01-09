6 cardiologists in the headlines

Here are six cardiologists Becker's has reported on since Dec. 11:

1. Lawrence Phillips, MD, has been appointed president of the American Society of Nuclear Cardiology.

2. Kearney, Neb.-based CHI Health Clinic Heart Institute added two interventional cardiologists to its staff: Hermang Panchal, MD, and John Waters, MD.

3. Mishawaka, Ind.-based Franciscan Physician Network added Sheryl Christy, DO, to its team of cardiologists.

4. Niranjan Mittal, MD, a New York City-based cardiologist, has been charged with healthcare fraud and bribery.

5. Lexington, Ky.-based Appalachian Regional Healthcare and Padubidri Chandrashekar, MD, will pay more than $3 million to settle allegations of submitting improper Medicare and Medicaid claims.