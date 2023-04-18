5 numbers cardiologists should watch

Here are five figures that provide insight into cardiologist compensation, burnout and more:

$507,000: The average salary for cardiologists, according to Medscape's "Physician Compensation Report 2023."

22,243: The number of active cardiovascular disease specialists in the U.S., according to the Association of American Medical College's "2022 Physician Specialty Data Report."

29 percent: The percentage of cardiologists that reported being burned out, Medscape's "Cardiologist Lifestyle, Happiness & Burnout Report 2023."

16 percent: The percentage of cardiologists that said they are still paying off student loans, Medscape's "Physician Wealth & Debt Report 2022."

4 percent: The percent that cardiologists' compensation grew from 2022 to 2023, according to Medscape's "Physician Compensation Report 2023."