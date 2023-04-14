21 physician specialties that saw pay jumps in 2022

Oncology is the physician specialty that grew the most in the last year, according to Medscape's "Physician Compensation Report" for 2023.

Medscape surveyed 10,011 physicians across more than 29 specialties about their income, work hours, job satisfaction and more from Oct. 7, 2022, to Jan. 17, 2023.

Here are the specialties for which compensation grew from 2022 to 2023: