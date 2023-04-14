ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

21 physician specialties that saw pay jumps in 2022

Patsy Newitt -  

Oncology is the physician specialty that grew the most in the last year, according to Medscape's "Physician Compensation Report" for 2023.

Medscape surveyed 10,011 physicians across more than 29 specialties about their income, work hours, job satisfaction and more from Oct. 7, 2022, to Jan. 17, 2023.

Here are the specialties for which compensation grew from 2022 to 2023:

  1. Oncology: 13 percent
  2. Gastroenterology: 11 percent
  3. Anesthesiology: 10 percent
  4. Radiology: 10 percent
  5. Critical care: 10 percent
  6. Urology: 10 percent
  7. Psychiatry: 8 percent
  8. Plastic surgery: 7 percent
  9. Pulmonary medicine: 7 percent
  10. Neurology: 4 percent
  11. Diabetes and endocrinology: 4 percent
  12. Internal medicine: 4 percent
  13. ENT: 4 percent
  14. Cardiology: 4 percent
  15. Orthopedics: 3 percent
  16. Pediatrics: 3 percent
  17. Public health and preventive medicine: 3 percent
  18. General surgery: 2 percent
  19. Pathology: 2 percent
  20. Dermatology: 1 percent
  21. Infectious diseases: 1 percent

Copyright © 2023 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

10 Most-Read Articles

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast