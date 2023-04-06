Cardiologist workforce: 5 stats to know

There are 22,243 active cardiovascular disease specialists in the country, according to the Association of American Medical College's "2022 Physician Specialty Data Report."

The report is based on data from the American Medical Association, the Census Bureau and a national resident database and tracking system. Overall, it covers about 950,000 physicians and physicians-in-training among 48 of the largest specialties in 2021, according to a Jan. 12 AAMC news release.

Here are four more stats on the cardiology workforce to know:

1. A total of 18,795 cardiologists (84.5 percent) are men and 3,448 (15.5 percent) are women.

2. There are 14,669 people per active cardiologist.

3. Of all active cardiologists, 7,807 (35.1 percent) are younger than 55 and 14,448 (64.9 percent) are 55 or older.

4. The majority of cardiologists (20,146) practice patient care, whereas the remainder focus on other areas, research or teaching.