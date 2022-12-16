5 cardiology industry numbers to know

Here are five numbers cardiology surgeons and physicians should know:

$490,000: The average annual salary for cardiologists in the U.S., according to Medscape's "Physician Compensation Report 2022."

$85,000: The average incentive bonus for cardiologists, according to Medscape's "Physician Wealth & Debt Report 2022."

7,080: The projected shortage of physicians in the speciality through 2025, according to Physicians Thrive's "2022 Physician Compensation Report."

57 percent: The percentage of cardiologists who feel fairly compensated, according to Medscape's "Physician Compensation Report 2022."

16 percent: The percentage of cardiologists still paying off student loans, according to Medscape's "Physician Wealth & Debt Report 2022."