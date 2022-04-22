Cardiologist pay by the numbers

Cardiology is the third highest paying speciality according to Medscape's "Physician Compensation Report 2022," released April 15.

Medscape collected responses from more than 13,000 physicians across 29 specialties from Oct. 5, 2021-Jan. 19, 2022.

Five key stats about cardiologist pay:

1. The average annual compensation for cardiologists is $490,000.

2. Cardiologist's pay saw a 7 percent increase.

3. The average incentive bonus for cardiologists is $85,000.

4. Fifty-seven percent of cardiologists feel they are fairly compensated.

5. Independent cardiologists consistently outearn their employed counterparts in five major U.S. cities: Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York City and Phoenix.