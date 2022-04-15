Physician pay by specialty

Plastic surgery is the highest-earning physician salary, according to Medscape's "Physician Compensation Report 2022," released April 15. 

To determine the top-earning states for physicians, Medscape collected responses from 13,000 physicians across 29 specialties from Oct. 5, 2021, through Jan. 19, 2022. 

Here are the highest-earning average annual physician specialties by compensation:

 

  • Plastic surgery: $576,000
  • Orthopedics and orthopedic surgery: $557,000
  • Cardiology: $490,000
  • Otolaryngology: $469,000
  • Urology: $461,000
  • Gastroenterology: $453,000
  • Dermatology: $438,000
  • Radiology: $437,000
  • Ophthalmology: $417,000
  • Oncology: $411,000
  • Anesthesiology: $405,000
  • General surgery: $402,000
  • Emergency medicine: $373,000
  • Critical care: $369,000
  • Pulmonary medicine: $353,000
  • OB-GYN: $336,000
  • Pathology: $334,000
  • Nephrology: $329,000
  • Physician medicine and rehabilitation: $322,000
  • Neurology: $301,000
  • Allergy and immunology: $298,000
  • Rheumatology: $289,000
  • Psychiatry: $287,000
  • Internal medicine: $264,000
  • Infectious disease: $260,000
  • Diabetes and endocrinology: $257,000
  • Family medicine: $255,000
  • Pediatrics: $244,000
  • Public health and preventive medicine: $243,000

