Physician pay by specialty

Plastic surgery is the highest-earning physician salary, according to Medscape's "Physician Compensation Report 2022," released April 15.
To determine the top-earning states for physicians, Medscape collected responses from 13,000 physicians across 29 specialties from Oct. 5, 2021, through Jan. 19, 2022.
Here are the highest-earning average annual physician specialties by compensation:
- Plastic surgery: $576,000
- Orthopedics and orthopedic surgery: $557,000
- Cardiology: $490,000
- Otolaryngology: $469,000
- Urology: $461,000
- Gastroenterology: $453,000
- Dermatology: $438,000
- Radiology: $437,000
- Ophthalmology: $417,000
- Oncology: $411,000
- Anesthesiology: $405,000
- General surgery: $402,000
- Emergency medicine: $373,000
- Critical care: $369,000
- Pulmonary medicine: $353,000
- OB-GYN: $336,000
- Pathology: $334,000
- Nephrology: $329,000
- Physician medicine and rehabilitation: $322,000
- Neurology: $301,000
- Allergy and immunology: $298,000
- Rheumatology: $289,000
- Psychiatry: $287,000
- Internal medicine: $264,000
- Infectious disease: $260,000
- Diabetes and endocrinology: $257,000
- Family medicine: $255,000
- Pediatrics: $244,000
- Public health and preventive medicine: $243,000