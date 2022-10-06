Cardiologist pay by the numbers 

Here are nine key stats on cardiologist compensation:
These stats were pulled from an Aug. 8 report from Forbes and Medscape's "Physician Compensation Report 2022," physician salary explorer and "Physician Wealth & Debt Report 2022."
- Cardiology is one of the highest-paying physician specialties with an average hourly pay of $170.18.
- The average annual compensation for cardiologists is $490,000.
- Cardiologist pay saw a 7 percent increase over 2021.
- The average incentive bonus for cardiologists is $85,000.
- Fifty-seven percent of cardiologists feel they are fairly compensated.
- Independent cardiologists consistently outearn their employed counterparts in five major U.S. cities.
- Twenty-three percent of cardiologists are worth $5 million or more.
- Sixteen percent of cardiologists reported a net worth of less than $500,000.
- Sixteen percent of cardiologists said they are still paying off student loans.