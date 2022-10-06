Cardiologist pay by the numbers 

Here are nine key stats on cardiologist compensation:

These stats were pulled from an Aug. 8 report from Forbes and Medscape's "Physician Compensation Report 2022," physician salary explorer and "Physician Wealth & Debt Report 2022."

  1. Cardiology is one of the highest-paying physician specialties with an average hourly pay of $170.18. 
  2. The average annual compensation for cardiologists is $490,000. 
  3. Cardiologist pay saw a 7 percent increase over 2021.
  4. The average incentive bonus for cardiologists is $85,000.
  5. Fifty-seven percent of cardiologists feel they are fairly compensated. 
  6. Independent cardiologists consistently outearn their employed counterparts in five major U.S. cities. 
  7. Twenty-three percent of cardiologists are worth $5 million or more. 
  8. Sixteen percent of cardiologists reported a net worth of less than $500,000. 
  9. Sixteen percent of cardiologists said they are still paying off student loans.

