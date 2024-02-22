5 cardiologists in the headlines

Here are five cardiologists Becker's has reported on since Jan. 29:

1. Fayetteville, N.C.-based FirstHealth Physician Group appointed William Harris, MD, as its medical director of cardiology.

2. Santosh Gupta-Bala, MD, 64, a cardiologist at Jefferson Health in Philadelphia, has died after her car rolled over her in the driveway of her home.

3. Point Pleasant, W.Va.-based Rivers Health added interventional cardiologist George Linsenmeyer, MD, to its staff.

4. Kozhaya Sokhon, MD, a cardiologist at AdvaCardio in The Woodlands, Texas, has been arrested and accused of engaging in inappropriate sexual conduct with multiple patients.

5. Ronnie Garcia, MD, reopened his cardiology practice Baptist Medical Network-Cardiology-Seguin (Texas), formerly Mission Cardiovascular Consultants, in a new, larger location.