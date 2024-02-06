Texas Cardiologist charged with inappropriate contact with patients

Kozhaya Sokhon, MD, a cardiologist at AdvaCardio in The Woodlands, Texas, has been arrested and accused of engaging in inappropriate sexual conduct with multiple patients.

Multiple patients have made similar complaints about Dr. Sokhon, according to a Feb. 2 press release from the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

Dr. Sokhon has been charged with indecent assault by a healthcare provider. Dr. Sokhon faced legal trouble in 2022 as well, when he and 14 other physicians had to pay $2.83 million to resolve False Claims Act allegations.