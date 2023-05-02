3 new cardiology ASCs

Cardiology is the fastest-growing ASC specialty, according to Avanza's "2022 Key ASC Benchmarks and Industry Figures" report. Here are three newly opened or announced cardiology ASCs and one new telehealth offering, as reported by Becker's in April:

1. Nashville-based US Heart & Vascular announced a partnership with Wichita-based Heartland Cardiology, marking its first expansion into Kansas.

2. Morgantown, W.Va.-based Mon Health System began offering cardiology telemedicine services to its patients in Parkersburg, W.Va. Telemedicine services will be coordinated through the Mon Heart Health and Vascular Center office in Morgantown and will be provided by interventional cardiologist Bradford Warden, MD.

3. Irving, Texas-based Christus Health acquired CardiaStream, a cardiology group in Tyler, Texas, to form the largest cardiology group in East Texas. CardiaStream, also known as Cardiovascular Associates of East Texas, has 13 locations throughout the region.

4. New York City-based NYU Langone Health opened the Joseph S. and Diane H. Steinberg Ambulatory Care Center, a multispecialty center housing 19 medical and surgical specialties, including orthopedics, gastroenterology and cardiology.