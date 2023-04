Irving, Texas-based Christus Health acquired CardiaStream, a cardiology group in Tyler, Texas, to form the largest cardiology group in East Texas.

CardiaStream, also known as Cardiovascular Associates of East Texas, has 13 locations throughout the region, according to an April 3 news release from Christus Health.

Cardiastream joined Longview, Texas-based Christus Trinity Clinic Cardiology and is now part of the Christus Heart and Vascular Institute which is also in Longview.