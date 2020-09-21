50 stats on physician salaries, compensation & COVID-19's effect

The COVID-19 pandemic has left its mark on physician compensation and the industry as a whole. Here's a collection of recently published pieces on salaries, compensation and COVID-19's effects:

How providers expect income to change in 2020, according to The Medicus Firm's "2020 Practice Preference & Relocation Survey:

1. Remain flat/approximately the same: 35.7 percent

2. Increase somewhat: 16.9 percent

3. Increase substantially: 5.7 percent

4. Decrease substantially: 16.4 percent

5. Decrease somewhat: 24.2 percent

The Medicus Firm also surveyed providers on what caused their income limitations in 2020:

1. The pandemic: 50.5 percent

2. Personal choice: 10 percent

3. Patient volume/load: 8.1 percent

4. Other: 7.3 percent

5. Reimbursement decreases: 6.4 percent

6. Administrative work: 4.5 percent

7. Competition with other physicians: 3.3 percent

8. Overhead increases: 2.6 percent

9. No impact to income: 2.6 percent

10. Payer mix: 2.3 percent

11. Employer issue: 1.6 percent

12. Contract: 0.7 percent

13. Malpractice premium costs: 0.4 percent

Medscape released its "US and International Physicians' COVID-19 Experience Report" to highlight how practices are weathering the pandemic. Here's how the pandemic affected income:

1. 1 percent to 10 percent drop: 15 percent of physicians

2. 11 percent to 25 percent drop: 33 percent

3. 26 percent to 50 percent drop: 28 percent

4. 51 percent to 75 percent drop: 14 percent

5. 76 percent to 100 percent drop: 9 percent

OR Manager's "2020 Career & Salary Survey" collected responses from 57 ASC leaders to offer insights into the state of the industry. Here's how operating budgets changed from 2019-20:

1. Less than $1 million: 5 percent (up from 4 percent in 2019)

2. $1 million to $1.9 million: 9 percent (up from 5 percent in 2019)

3. $2 million to $2.9 million: 5 percent (down from 7 percent in 2019)

4. $3 million to $4.9 million: 11 percent (down from 12 percent in 2019)

5. $5 million to $9.9 million: 12 percent (up from 10 percent in 2019)

6. $10 million to $14.9 million: 12 percent (down from 18 percent in 2019)

7. $15 million or more: 9 percent (up from 7 percent in 2019)

OR Manager also examined ASC leaders' total annual compensation:

1. Less than $80,000: 11 percent

2. $80,000-$89,999: 6 percent

3. $90,000-$99,999: 9 percent

4. $100,000-$119,999: 20 percent

5. $120,000-$149,999: 33 percent

6. $150,000-$174,999: 7 percent

7. $175,000-$199,999: 6 percent

8. More than $200,000: 7 percent

The American Medical Group Association also examined how compensation increased between 2019-20. Here are the median compensation increases for 12 specialties:

1. Orthopedic surgery: 6.88 percent

2. OB-GYN: 5.65 percent

3. Internal medicine: 5.65 percent

4. Pediatrics: 5.06 percent

5. General surgery: 4.68 percent

6. All primary care: 4.46 percent

7. Hematology and medical oncology: 4.14 percent

8. Emergency medicine: 4.05 percent

9. Family medicine: 3.75 percent

10. Neurology: 3.46 percent

11. Gastroenterology: 2.83 percent

12. Cardiology: 2.47 percent

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.