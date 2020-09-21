24% of providers anticipate income decrease in 2020 — 5 statistics

Roughly one-fourth of providers expect their income to "decrease somewhat" this year compared to what it was in 2019, according to The Medicus Firm's "2020 Practice Preference & Relocation Survey."

The Medicus Firm, a national physician search company, collected survey responses from 2,464 providers in its proprietary physician database and American Medical Association data in June and July.

Of the roughly 66.7 percent of respondents who provided demographic information, about 67 percent held MDs, and 11.5 percent had DOs. Nearly 6 percent were physician assistants, and 15.5 percent were nurse practitioners.

How providers expect income to change in 2020:

1. Remain flat/approximately the same: 35.7 percent

2. Increase somewhat: 16.9 percent

3. Increase substantially: 5.7 percent

4. Decrease substantially: 16.4 percent

5. Decrease somewhat: 24.2 percent

