How the pandemic is affecting physician income

Sixty-two percent of physicians in the U.S. report their income has decreased since the pandemic began, according to the Medscape "US and International Physicians' COVID-19 Experience Report."

About 35 percent of U.S. physicians said their income has remained the same. Across the world, 63 percent of physicians in Brazil, 56 percent of physicians in Mexico and 41 percent of physicians in France also report declining income during the pandemic.



Here is the severity of income drop among U.S. physicians that reported declines:



1. 1 percent to 10 percent drop: 15 percent of physicians

2. 11 percent to 25 percent drop: 33 percent

3. 26 percent to 50 percent drop: 28 percent

4. 51 percent to 75 percent drop: 14 percent

5. 76 percent to 100 percent drop: 9 percent



The survey also reported that 39 percent of physicians never closed their practice, and 50 percent who did have reopened. About 50 percent that closed have not reopened, and another 6 percent that closed plan to reopen soon.

