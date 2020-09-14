8 statistics on ASC leader pay: 53% make $120,000+

ASC leaders are reporting an increase in annual compensation in 2020, according to OR Manager's "2020 Career & Salary Survey."

Here is the breakdown of ASC leaders' salaries:



1. Less than $80,000: 11 percent

2. $80,000-$89,999: 6 percent

3. $90,000-$99,999: 9 percent

4. $100,000-$119,999: 20 percent

5. $120,000-$149,999: 33 percent

6. $150,000-$174,999: 7 percent

7. $175,000-$199,999: 6 percent

8. More than $200,000: 7 percent



The report noted the number of ASC leaders reporting $120,000 to $149,999 was up from 23 percent in 2019 to 33 percent in 2020; the number of leaders reporting $200,000 or more in annual compensation also jumped from 3 percent in 2019 to 7 percent in 2020. The average raise in 2020 was 3 percent, and the average ASC leader oversees 35 full-time employees, with 29 being clinical employees.



