30% of ASCs have operating budget under $5M: 8 statistics

The annual operating budget for ASCs fluctuated from 2019 to 2020 for many centers, with more centers reporting less than $1 million and more reporting $10 million or above, according to OR Manager's "2020 Career & Salary Survey."

The survey received responses from 57 ASC leaders to report their annual operating budget and compared the results to 2019 responses.



Here are the results:



1. Less than $1 million: 5 percent (up from 4 percent in 2019)

2. $1 million to $1.9 million: 9 percent (up from 5 percent in 2019)

3. $2 million to $2.9 million: 5 percent (down from 7 percent in 2019)

4. $3 million to $4.9 million: 11 percent (down from 12 percent in 2019)

5. $5 million to $9.9 million: 12 percent (up from 10 percent in 2019)

6. $10 million to $14.9 million: 12 percent (down from 18 percent in 2019)

7. $15 million or more: 9 percent (up from 7 percent in 2019)

8. Don't know: 37 percent



