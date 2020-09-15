Private equity still booming in orthopedics, ophthalmology & more — 10 ASC industry notes

Here are 10 updates on ASC companies and industry-relevant companies to note:

Mednax entered into an agreement to sell its radiology business to strengthen its balance sheet and focus on core business lines.

Ophthalmologist Paul Wade Wyatt, MD, allegedly performed unauthorized eye surgeries that blinded or damaged the vision of seven patients.

Fishersville, Va.-based Augusta Health expects to break ground on an outpatient pavilion Sept. 16.

McKinney-based Texas Vision and Laser Center expects to break ground on a new medical office building and surgery center Sept. 14.

Silver Spring, Md.-based Capital Digestive Care partnered with Delmar, Md.-based Peninsula Gastroenterology Associates Sept. 1.

Twenty-eight of Addison, Texas-based United Surgical Partners International's facilities were recognized by Press Ganey for delivering "exemplary" patient-centric care.

Morristown, N.J.-based Atlantic Health System acquired a medical office building in Bridgewater, N.J., and expanded on a joint venture with Hunterdon Healthcare to take a stake in an existing surgery center.

Gainesville, Fla.-based Orthopedic Care Partners entered into a strategic practice affiliation with OrthoAspen (Colo.), its seventh post-formation transaction.

Private equity-backed EyeSouth Partners partnered with Medical Center Ophthalmology Associates to add its seven clinics to EyeSouth's network.

Surgical Center of Greensboro (N.C.) was sold for $23.8 million.

