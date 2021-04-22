10 states with the fewest employed physicians

South Dakota has the fewest employed physicians, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics occupational employment statistics survey.

The survey data, released March 31, comes from information gathered in May 2020. The data does not include pediatric ophthalmologists or self-employed physicians.



Ten states with the fewest employed physicians:



1. West Virginia: 1,910

2. New Hampshire: 1,680

3. Idaho: 1,410

4. Delaware: 1,380

5. North Dakota: 1,320

6. Montana: 1,130

7. Vermont: 780

8. Alaska: 660

9. Wyoming: 470

10. South Dakota: 390



