Texas eye center begins accepting bitcoins

Texas Eye and Cataract in Waxahachie has begun accepting the cryptocurrency bitcoin as payment for LASIK procedures, according to an April 20 practice news release.

Most insurance companies don't cover LASIK procedures, so patients are responsible for the full payment. Texas Eye and Cataract said it aims to help patients fund their procedures by accepting bitcoin.

"We've never been afraid to embrace the latest technology and do what is best and most convenient for our patients," said Deepak Sobti, MD, a surgeon at the practice. "Although we know how well LASIK works, the unfortunate truth is that it's just out of reach for many patients because of the cost. We wanted to help change that, and that's why we've expanded payment options to include bitcoin for those who have embraced this newest evolution of currency exchange."

LASIK procedures are performed outpatient and typically take about 15 minutes to perform.

