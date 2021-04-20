10 states with the most employed physicians

California has the most employed physicians, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics occupational employment statistics survey.

The survey data, released March 31, comes from information gathered in May 2020. The data does not include pediatric ophthalmologists or self-employed physicians.

Ten states with the most employed physicians:

1. California: 30,800

2. New York: 30,090

3. Florida: 29,430

4. Pennsylvania: 22,000

5. Texas: 21,420

6. Ohio: 16,240

7. Massachusetts: 15,280

8. New Jersey: 15,150

9. Michigan: 13,680

10. North Carolina: 13,510

