What USPI did in Q3

Dallas-based United Surgical Partners International, a Tenet Healthcare subsidiary, is the largest ASC chain in the country. Here's what the company did in the third quarter:

1. A federal judge ruled an antitrust suit, filed by former employees of Deerfield, Ill.-based SCA Health, can move forward against Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, DaVita and UnitedHealth Group affiliates, Bloomberg Law reported Sept. 27.

The ruling denied the defendants' motion to dismiss claims that between 2010 and 2019, the defendants engaged in an antitrust conspiracy where employee compensation was reduced by agreeing not to solicit or hire each others' senior employees. The allegations involve SCA Health and United Surgical Partners International, which is now fully owned by Tenet.

2. In a July 22 earnings call, USPI said it aims to have 575 to 600 ASCs by the end of 2025. Tenet has been bolstering its ASC business to drive revenue. It has spent more than $2.5 billion in capital investment to scale USPI since December 2020 and expects to see 12 percent growth in 2022 after acquiring interest in about 160 ASCs in less than two years.

3. St. Mary's ASC, a Henrico, Va.-based center and an affiliate of USPl, has become the first Virginia ASC to use a smart knee implant for total knee replacement.

4. Durango, Colo.-based Centura Mercy Hospital partnered with USPI and local physicians to build a new surgery center.

5. Tenet paid $406 million to acquire Dallas-based Baylor Scott & White Health's 5 percent equity position in USPI.







