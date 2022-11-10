USPI vs. Surgery Partners vs. SCA Health in Q3: 9 financial notes

Dallas-based United Surgical Partners International, Brentwood, Tenn.-based Surgery Partners and Optum, parent company of ASC chain SCA Health, all reported revenue gains in the third financial quarter.

Here are nine notes from the companies' third quarter financial reports:

USPI:

1. USPI reported net operating revenue at $806 million for the quarter, up 21 percent over the same period last year.

2. Same-facility ASC volume was up 3 percent in the third quarter.

3. USPI ended the quarter with 440 ASCs and 24 surgical hospitals across 35 states.

Optum:

1. Optum's total revenues in the first nine months of 2022 are $134.9 billion, an increase of 17.8 percent year over year.

2. Optum's third-quarter operating earnings hit $3.6 billion, up from $3.1 billion from the same quarter last year.

3. Optum's third-quarter operating margin hit 7.9 percent, up from 7.7 percent from the same quarter last year.

Surgery Partners:

1. Surgery Partners raked in $620.6 million during the third quarter — 11 percent growth compared to the same period last year.

2. In the third quarter and through October, Surgery Partners deployed more than $240 million on accretive acquisitions.

3. More than 150 physicians were hired at Surgery Partners facilities, and two ASCs were added.