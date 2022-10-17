Optum Q3 revenue jumps 17%: 4 notes

Optum's third-quarter revenue is up 17 percent from the same quarter last year, reaching $46.6 billion, according to financial results released Oct. 14 by parent company UnitedHealth Group.

Here are four stats to know about Optum, parent company of ASC chain SCA Health:

1. Total revenues in 2022 are $134.9 billion, an increase of 17.8 percent year over year. To date, 2022 earnings are $10.1 billion, an increase of 17.7 percent from 2021.

2. Optum's third-quarter operating earnings hit $3.6 billion, up from $3.1 billion from the same quarter last year.

3. Optum's third-quarter operating margin hit 7.9 percent, up from 7.7 percent from the same quarter last year.

4. Optum Health third-quarter revenue per customer served increased 31 percent from the same quarter last year, driven by growth in value-based care arrangements and ambulatory surgery.