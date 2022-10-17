Optum Q3 revenue jumps 17%: 4 notes

Patsy Newitt -  

Optum's third-quarter revenue is up 17 percent from the same quarter last year, reaching $46.6 billion, according to financial results released Oct. 14 by parent company UnitedHealth Group. 

Here are four stats to know about Optum, parent company of ASC chain SCA Health:

1. Total revenues in 2022 are $134.9 billion, an increase of 17.8 percent year over year. To date, 2022 earnings are $10.1 billion, an increase of 17.7 percent from 2021.

2. Optum's third-quarter operating earnings hit $3.6 billion, up from $3.1 billion from the same quarter last year. 

3. Optum's third-quarter operating margin hit 7.9 percent, up from 7.7 percent from the same quarter last year. 

4. Optum Health third-quarter revenue per customer served increased 31 percent from the same quarter last year, driven by growth in value-based care arrangements and ambulatory surgery.

Copyright © 2022 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

10 Most-Read Articles

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast