Surgery Partners revenue up 11% in Q3: 6 notes

Brentwood, Tenn.-based Surgery Partners raked in $620.6 million during the third quarter, according to financial results posted Nov. 8.

Six things to know:

1. Third-quarter revenue grew 11 percent compared to the same period last year. Same-facility revenues increased 5.1 percent year over year.



2. Revenue growth was credited to same-facility case growth and acquisitions.



3. More than 150 physicians were hired at Surgery Partners facilities, and two ASCs were added.



4. In the third quarter and through October, Surgery Partners deployed more than $240 million on accretive acquisitions.



5. The company saw a net loss of $25 million.



6. Year to date, Surgery Partners' revenue increased 13.5 percent compared to the same period in 2021.