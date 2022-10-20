USPI earnings jump 21% in Q3: 4 notes 

Patsy Newitt -  

Dallas-based United Surgical Partners International, a subsidiary of Tenet Healthcare, reported year-over-year revenue gains in the third quarter, according to financial results released Oct. 20. 

Four notes:

1. USPI reported net operating revenue at $806 million for the quarter, up 21 percent over the same period last year. 

2. Same-facility ASC volume was up 3 percent in the third quarter. 

3. USPI ended the quarter with 440 ASCs and 24 surgical hospitals across 35 states.

4. Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization was $319 million for the third quarter.

