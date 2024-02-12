USPI vs. Optum vs. HCA Healthcare: 14 financial notes

Here is a rundown of how United Surgical Partners International, HCA Healthcare and Optum fared financially in 2023:

USPI

• USPI's total net operating revenue for 2023 was nearly $3.9 billion, compared to more than $3.2 billion in 2022.

• Patient services at USPI's ambulatory care facilities accounted for more than $7 billion in revenue.

• Its facilities saw 5.6% more surgical cases in 2023 than 2022.

• As of Dec. 31, USPI had interests in 461 ASCs (322 consolidated) and 24 surgical hospitals (eight consolidated) throughout 35 states.

• This year, Tenet Healthcare-run USPI expects its ambulatory segment net operating revenues to be between $4.1 billion and $4.2 billion.

Optum

• Optum, parent company of ASC chain SCA Health, earned $226.6 billion in total revenue in 2023 — an increase of 22% year over year.

• Optum's operating earnings increased 13.4% to $15.9 billion in 2023.

• Optum Health's revenue increased 33.9% over last year, which was driven by an increase in value-based care and other expansions.

• Optum treated more than 4 million patients under value-based care arrangements, 900,000 more than in 2022.

HCA Healthcare

• HCA reported a net income of $5.24 billion in 2023, compared to $5.64 billion in 2022.

• Its ASCs saw 1,044,415 surgery cases in the year overall, a 2.1% increase year over year.

• The company sold two ASCs in 2023, ending the year with 124.

• Outpatient procedures accounted for 38.3% of patient revenues in the year overall.

• HCA predicts growth in 2024, setting its 2024 net income guidance between $5.2 billion and $5.6 billion.