Thousands of physicians joined 3 big ASC chains in 2020

Three large ASC companies added physicians in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dallas-based United Surgical Partners International, part of Tenet, reported adding more than 3,700 physicians last year. The physicians were added through recruitment and Tenet's acquisition of 45 surgery centers from Towson, Md.-based SurgCenter Development. This year, USPI said it plans to deploy about $150 million in acquisition capital to add 25 to 40 new centers. It will also focus on developing new centers with physician partners.

Deerfield, Ill.-based Surgical Care Affiliates, part of Optum, recruited more than 1,000 physicians to join its network in 2020 through the end of the third quarter. The company added 40 new service lines to its centers last year, double the number added in 2019.

Brentwood, Tenn.-based Surgery Partners, an independent chain of ASCs, reported more than 400 physicians joined its ranks in 2020. The company said it plans to deploy more than $100 million in capital, with some going to new center acquisitions this year.

