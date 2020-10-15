SCA centers added 1,000+ new surgeons in 2020 so far: 5 things to know

Surgical Care Affiliates helped propel Optum's 12 percent year-over-year increase in quarterly earnings for the third quarter as it continues to add surgeons and services amid the pandemic.

During the third quarter earnings call for UnitedHealth Group, Optum's parent company, executives outlined performance across all lines. Here are five takeaways about SCA, as transcribed by Seeking Alpha:

1. SCA surgery centers operated about 95 percent of seasonal baseline during the third quarter, up from 55 percent during the second quarter.

2. More than 1,000 new surgeons have performed procedures at SCA centers in 2020 so far.

3. New surgeon affiliations with SCA are up 25 percent for the first nine months of the year compared to the same period in 2019.

4. SCA centers added more than 40 new service lines in 2020, which is double the number added in 2019.

5. SCA's net promotor score is 92.

"These durable long-term trends will benefit our growth even more strongly in the future as elective care activity fully normalizes," said John Rex, executive vice president and CFO of UnitedHealth Group.

