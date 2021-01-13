USPI added 61 ASCs in 2020, plans to gain up to 40 more this year: 10 things to know

United Surgical Partners International expects big growth in 2021.

During a presentation at the JPMorgan Healthcare Conference, the CEO of Tenet Ronald Rittenmeyer, USPI's parent company, outlined the importance of its ASC segment and where growth is headed in the next year.

Ten things to know:

1. In 2020, USPI reported 102 percent year over year surgical volume growth before the pandemic; in April surgeries dropped to 20 percent of 2019 levels. By the end of the year, USPI centers reported surgical volume at 95 percent of 2019 volumes.

2. In 2019, adjusted EBITDA for USPI was 33 percent; in 2021, the company estimated adjusted EBITDA will hit 45 percent.

3. Last year, USPI added 61 ASCs including a 45-center acquisition from SurgCenter Development. The company reported around $210 million in EBITDA generated by the centers acquired from SurgCenter Development. USPI expects a 10 percent estimated return on invested capital by year three.

4. Seventy-three centers began new service lines such as orthopedics, spine, robotics and bariatrics.

5. USPI added more than 3,700 physicians to its medical staff last year.

6. In 2021, USPI plans to deploy more than $150 million in planned acquisition capital with the potential for more if the right opportunity arises.

7. It plans to add 25 to 40 ASCs through tuck-in acquisitions and de novo centers.

8. The company expects 6 percent-plus growth in same-store surgical revenue in the next year.

9. USPI has almost 350 facilities in 33 states.

10. In 2019, USPI reported $2.2 billion in net revenue and has a three-year goal of 10 percent to 15 percent EBITDA growth.

