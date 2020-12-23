8 things to know about Surgery Partners ahead of 2021

Surgery Partners made several moves in 2020 amid the pandemic and is focused on growth next year.

Eight things to know about Surgery Partners heading into 2021:



1. In 2020, Surgery Partners added more than 400 physicians to its network, including 180 physicians during the third quarter. It now has more than 4,000 affiliated and 1,500 partnered physicians.



2. Surgery Partners reported $496.1 million in third-quarter revenue, a 9.8 percent year-over-year increase. During the quarterly earnings call, executive chair of the board Wayne DeVeydt said a market shift in elective surgery will favorably affect the company's business model.

"We do not believe our results reflect solely a COVID rebound, but rather we believe there is a fundamental market shift underway, and we are marshaling resources to capitalize on these accelerating trends and gain market share," he said.

3. The company is embracing cardiology and had three surgical hospitals and two ASCs performing heart procedures by the end of the third quarter. Its cardiology procedures were up 8 percent year over year, and the company plans to double the number of ASCs performing heart procedures next year.



4. Surgery Partners is also bullish on total joint replacements and robotics. In June, the company reported orthopedic cases were up 18 percent, and the total joint replacements line also reported growth. The company was on pace to increase total joints 70 percent by the end of the year.



5. Surgery Partners received $53 million in CARES Act funds.



6. In September, Surgery Partners sold some of its anesthesia services business to NorthStar Anesthesia. Its anesthesia services business provided anesthesia to 25 facilities.

7. Surgery Partners bolstered its executive leadership team in the last year, welcoming Steve Marshall as vice president of integration in August. Mr. Marshall joined the company after serving as division vice president for operations and gastroenterology for AmSurg.



8. In January, Surgery Partners appointed Eric Evans CEO. He was previously executive vice president and COO of the company. Former CEO Wayne DeVeydt became executive chairman of Surgery Partners' board of directors.

