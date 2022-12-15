The most interesting physician group deals in 2022

Here are the eight most interesting physician group deals this year:

1. In February, Physician Partners, a primary care physician group and managed service organization with more than 545 physician members, got a $500 million investment.

2. In March, Optum also acquired home healthcare business LHC Group for around $5.4 billion. Lafayette, La.-based LHC Group offers in-home health and hospice care from 964 locations in 37 states.

3. In April, Optum's acquisition of Newton, Mass.-based Atrius Health, which employs 645 physicians and primary care providers, for $236 million was confirmed.

4. In May, St. Louis-based SSM Health acquired the SLUCare Physician Group, creating a group of more than 1,200 physicians. SLUCare's more than 600 physicians became an academic physician division within SSM Health.

5. In June, Optum acquired Healthcare Associates of Texas from Webster Equity Partners for $300 million.

6. In July, Amazon said it would acquire virtual and in-person primary care company One Medical in a cash deal valued at $3.9 billion. The deal will combine One Medical's technology and team with Amazon to offer more convenient and affordable healthcare in-person and virtually.

7. In August, Optum acquired Houston-based Kelsey-Seybold for around $2 billion. Kelsey-Seybold is a multispecialty physician group with cancer and women's health centers, two ASCs and a sleep center.

In September, DuPage Medical Group in Downers Grove, Ill., made a strategic investment in a Quincy, Ill.-based physician group to expand a partnership between the two organizations.









