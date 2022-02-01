Florida physician group gets $500M investment: 4 details

A large physician group in Florida landed a multimillion dollar investment to accelerate growth.

Four details:

1. Physician Partners, a primary care physician group and managed service organization with more than 545 physician members, got a $500 million investment Feb. 1.

2. Kinderhook, a private investment firm managing more than $4.7 billion of committed capital, led the investment, the company's 51st healthcare transaction.

3. Physician Partners focuses on providing value-based care and aligning with payers for risk-based arrangements.

4. Other financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.