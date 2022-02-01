Florida physician group gets $500M investment: 4 details

Laura Dyrda -   Print  |

Listen
Text
  • Small
  • Medium
  • Large

A large physician group in Florida landed a multimillion dollar investment to accelerate growth.

Four details:

1. Physician Partners, a primary care physician group and managed service organization with more than 545 physician members, got a $500 million investment Feb. 1.

2. Kinderhook, a private investment firm managing more than $4.7 billion of committed capital, led the investment, the company's 51st healthcare transaction.

3. Physician Partners focuses on providing value-based care and aligning with payers for risk-based arrangements.

4. Other financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Copyright © 2022 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

10 Most-Read Articles

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast