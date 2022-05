St. Louis-based SSM Health has acquired the SLUCare Physician Group, local NBC affiliate KSDK reported May 1.

The transaction, expected to close this summer, will create a group of more than 1,200 physicians. SLUCare's more than 600 physicians will become an academic physician division within SSM Health.

The sale will also generate an investment in the Saint Louis University School of Medicine, according to KSDK.