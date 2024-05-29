Optum's inks $31B on deals in 2 years: 5 things to know 

Optum has spent $31 billion on acquisitions in the last two years, The Oregonian reported May 13.

Here are five key things to know about Optum's acquisition activity in Oregon and beyond:

1. Optum has acquired 12 healthcare providers in Oregon, including Oregon Medical Group, GreenField Health System and Family Medical Group Northeast.The group also has eight ASCs in the state and owns Refresh Mental Health, which has eight locations in Oregon.

2. Optum is also aiming to acquire home health firm Amedisys for $3.3 billion, which would nearly double UnitedHealth's portion of the state's home health market, according to The Oregonian. In March, Optum received approval to bypass a state review of its planned purchase of physician-owned Corvallis (Ore.) Clinic.

3. Outside of Oregon, Optum recently announced plans to acquire Dallas-based Steward Health Care's 1,700-physician group.

4. Optum's ASC arm, Deerfield, Ill.-based SCA Health, quietly purchased at least two cardiovascular providers in 2023, National Cardiovascular Partners and Pivotal Healthcare. National Cardiovascular Partners comprises 21 cardiac catheterization and vascular labs, and Pivotal Healthcare has 11 affiliate practices and 14 locations.

5. In 2023, Optum acquired multispecialty physician group Crystal Run Healthcare, health and hospice company LHC Group and health technology firm EMIS Group, among other deals.