Optum's biggest deals of 2023

UnitedHealth Group's Optum has had a busy year.

Here are seven of the company's biggest deals of 2023:

1. Optum and Uber inked a deal that will cover some Medicare Advantage beneficiaries' purchases in the Uber app in 2024.

2. Optum struck a deal with Waukesha, Wis.-based ProHealth Care in which it will hire more than 800 of its employees and manage the health system's revenue cycle management, information technology, informatics, analytics and inpatient care management.

3. Optum's $1.51 billion acquisition of EMIS Group, a health technology firm, was approved by the U.K. Competition and Markets Authority.

4. Shareholders from Amedisys, a home health and hospice provider, approved a $3.3 billion acquisition by Optum.

5. Optum acquired Middletown, N.Y.-based multispecialty group Crystal Run Healthcare effective Feb. 22.

6. LHC Group's 29,000 employees will join Optum as part of UnitedHealth Group's $5.4 billion acquisition of the home health and hospice company.

7. Optum inked two partnerships with health systems in January, adding nearly 2,000 revenue cycle management and IT employees to their ranks. Optum partnered with Northern Light Health in Brewer, Maine, and Owensboro (Ky.) Health to take over administrative functions so the systems could focus on patient care.