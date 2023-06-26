ASC Transactions & Valuation Issues

Optum expands value-based offerings with $3.3B acquisition

UnitedHealth Group's Optum has agreed to merge with Amedisys, a home health and hospice provider.

The merger was valued at $3.26 billion when it was pitched by Optum earlier in June. The agreement calls for the acquisition of Amedisys' outstanding common stock in an all-cash transaction for $101 per share, according to a June 26 news release from Amedisys.

According to the release, the merger "unites two organizations dedicated to providing compassionate, value-based comprehensive care to patients and their families."

Amedisys has about 18,000 employees in 522 care centers across 37 states and Washington, D.C.

