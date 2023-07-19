ASC Transactions & Valuation Issues

How 4 ASC chain giants gained power

From acquisitions to new deals, here is how four major ASC chains have recently gained power.

AmSurg

  • Envision Healthcare has reached a restructuring agreement with its stakeholders, including ASC management center AmSurg, after announcing plans to file for bankruptcy. AmSurg plans to purchase the ASCs held by Envision. 
  • AmSurg's more than 250 surgery centers are now in-network with Aetna after Envision Healthcare signed a multiyear deal with the insurer.

HCA Healthcare

  • HCA Healthcare has more than 150 ASCs.
  • The company ended 2021 with 125 ASCs, four more than it had at the end of 2020, and added more than 25 ASCs in 2022.

Surgery Partners

  • Surgery Partners has more than 127 ASCs.
  • The company acquired Kansas Spine & Specialty Hospital in Wichita, Kan., a physician-owned spine, neck and joint hospital.
  • Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Health and Surgery Partners signed a collaboration agreement in which Surgery Partners will take over management of Intermountain's existing ASCs in Utah and Idaho and will develop more ASCs in other select markets.
  • Columbus-based OhioHealth and Surgery Partners formed a new company to grow ASC joint ventures across the state of Ohio.

United Surgical Partners International

  • United Surgical Partners International has more than 475 surgery centers, the most of any ASC chain. 
  • USPI added three ASCs in the first quarter and completed two post-transaction buy-ups.
  • USPI's number of ASCs has grown 116 percent since 2011.

