How 4 ASC chain giants gained power

From acquisitions to new deals, here is how four major ASC chains have recently gained power.

AmSurg

Envision Healthcare has reached a restructuring agreement with its stakeholders, including ASC management center AmSurg, after announcing plans to file for bankruptcy. AmSurg plans to purchase the ASCs held by Envision.

AmSurg's more than 250 surgery centers are now in-network with Aetna after Envision Healthcare signed a multiyear deal with the insurer.

HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare has more than 150 ASCs.

The company ended 2021 with 125 ASCs, four more than it had at the end of 2020, and added more than 25 ASCs in 2022.

Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners has more than 127 ASCs.

The company acquired Kansas Spine & Specialty Hospital in Wichita, Kan., a physician-owned spine, neck and joint hospital.

Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Health and Surgery Partners signed a collaboration agreement in which Surgery Partners will take over management of Intermountain's existing ASCs in Utah and Idaho and will develop more ASCs in other select markets.

Columbus-based OhioHealth and Surgery Partners formed a new company to grow ASC joint ventures across the state of Ohio.

United Surgical Partners International